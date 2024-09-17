Wulff Hansen & CO. Purchases 279,253 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Wulff Hansen & CO. raised its position in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 41,992.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 279,918 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 279,253 shares during the quarter. Moody’s comprises 0.6% of Wulff Hansen & CO.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Wulff Hansen & CO. owned about 0.15% of Moody’s worth $117,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new position in Moody’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 114.3% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 75 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. 92.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Moody’s Stock Performance

MCO stock opened at $484.84 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $464.04 and a 200-day moving average of $421.17. The firm has a market cap of $88.53 billion, a PE ratio of 52.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.29. Moody’s Co. has a 12-month low of $298.86 and a 12-month high of $490.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 57.03% and a net margin of 28.34%. The business’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 11.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 37.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MCO shares. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Moody’s from $454.00 to $492.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Moody’s from $420.00 to $451.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Moody’s from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut Moody’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $482.00 to $455.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Moody’s from $455.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $477.08.

Insider Transactions at Moody’s

In related news, SVP Richard G. Steele sold 1,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.43, for a total value of $848,010.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,040 shares in the company, valued at $473,647.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Moody’s news, SVP Richard G. Steele sold 1,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.43, for a total value of $848,010.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $473,647.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.06, for a total value of $232,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,647 shares in the company, valued at $3,084,606.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,931 shares of company stock worth $1,332,825 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Profile

Moody’s Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody’s Analytics and Moody’s Investors Services. The Moody’s Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

