Wulff Hansen & CO. Raises Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Wulff Hansen & CO. raised its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 2,698.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 269,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 259,386 shares during the period. Wulff Hansen & CO.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $7,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 25,651 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 26,942 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $861,000 after buying an additional 8,194 shares in the last quarter. Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth about $134,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Pfizer by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,442,834 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $99,119,000 after acquiring an additional 279,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $186,000. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Trading Up 2.7 %

Pfizer stock opened at $30.07 on Tuesday. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $25.20 and a one year high of $34.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.26 and its 200 day moving average is $28.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.40 billion, a PE ratio of -501.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $13.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.96 billion. Pfizer had a negative net margin of 4.66% and a positive return on equity of 8.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 26th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 26th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.59%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -2,799.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on PFE. StockNews.com upgraded Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Daiwa America raised shares of Pfizer from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.54.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Further Reading

