Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.
Xunlei Price Performance
Shares of XNET opened at $1.58 on Friday. Xunlei has a twelve month low of $1.36 and a twelve month high of $1.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.
Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. Xunlei had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 4.47%. The business had revenue of $79.33 million for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Xunlei Company Profile
Xunlei Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates an internet platform for digital media content in the People's Republic of China. Its platform is based on cloud technology that enables users to access, store, manage, and consume digital media content. The company offers Xunlei Accelerator, which enables users to accelerate digital transmission over the internet; mobile acceleration plug-in, which provides mobile device users with benefits of download speed acceleration and download success rate improvements; and subscription services that offer users premium services through Green Channel and Fast Bird products.
