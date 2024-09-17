Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) Stock Price Up 8.1%

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 8.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $14.06 and last traded at $14.06. 150,280 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 351,384 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.01.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.14.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $637.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.67 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.70 and a 200 day moving average of $13.52.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $22.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.09 million. Y-mAbs Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 24.88% and a negative net margin of 28.44%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Joris Wilms sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.69, for a total transaction of $73,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 30,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $449,514. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 21.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Y-mAbs Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of YMAB. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 39.9% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 66.1% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 3,340 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $297,000. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 8.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares during the period. 70.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Y-mAbs Therapeutics

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma in the bone or bone marrow.

