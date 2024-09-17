Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC Acquires 5,561 Shares of Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF (NYSEARCA:SFLR)

Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF (NYSEARCA:SFLR – Free Report) by 67.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,762 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,561 shares during the quarter. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC owned 0.16% of Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $111,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF by 65.2% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 10,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 4,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Southern Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF by 29.5% in the first quarter. Southern Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 4,417 shares during the period.

Get Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF alerts:

Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SFLR opened at $31.31 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.31. Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF has a one year low of $24.81 and a one year high of $31.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $277.09 million, a PE ratio of 25.92 and a beta of 0.67.

Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF Company Profile

The Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF (SFLR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims to provide capital appreciation by holding a portfolio of large-cap US stocks while hedging the downside risk using a laddered options strategy. The fund utilizes four, one-year FLEX options packages with staggered 3-month expiration dates to target a maximum loss of approximately 10% on a rolling 12-month basis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.