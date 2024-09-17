Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC Invests $53,000 in Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH)

Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 14,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Heartland Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Duluth during the first quarter worth $1,470,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Duluth by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 858,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,209,000 after buying an additional 15,018 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Duluth during the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in Duluth by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 78,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 5,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of Duluth by 896.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 39,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 35,972 shares during the last quarter. 24.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Duluth from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st.

Shares of DLTH opened at $4.01 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.00 million, a PE ratio of -9.78 and a beta of 1.34. Duluth Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $3.09 and a 12-month high of $6.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $141.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.30 million. Duluth had a negative net margin of 2.35% and a negative return on equity of 5.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Duluth Holdings Inc will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

