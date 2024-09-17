Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC Sells 3,149 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC decreased its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 90,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,149 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $2,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BOS Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. BOS Asset Management LLC now owns 11,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. WPWealth LLP raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. WPWealth LLP now owns 109,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,524,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 21,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. City State Bank now owns 34,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 8,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock opened at $33.59 on Tuesday. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12-month low of $24.84 and a 12-month high of $33.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.00.

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

