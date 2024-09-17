Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC Sells 614 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC lowered its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,078 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 614 shares during the period. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Security National Bank purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Stephens Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 869.6% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 223 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Parcel Service

In related news, Director William R. Johnson bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $128.61 per share, with a total value of $643,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $663,627.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Trading Up 1.3 %

UPS stock opened at $128.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $123.12 and a 1-year high of $163.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.74. The company has a market capitalization of $110.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.99.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.20). United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 35.27%. The company had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.06%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 94.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UPS. Stephens decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $168.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $145.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $156.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $170.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.68.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

