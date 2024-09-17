yearn.finance (YFI) Trading Down 1.4% Over Last Week

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. yearn.finance has a market cap of $165.02 million and approximately $8.04 million worth of yearn.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, yearn.finance has traded down 1.4% against the US dollar. One yearn.finance token can currently be purchased for approximately $4,916.69 or 0.08064337 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

yearn.finance Profile

yearn.finance’s launch date was July 17th, 2020. yearn.finance’s total supply is 36,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 33,563 tokens. The official message board for yearn.finance is medium.com/iearn. The official website for yearn.finance is yearn.finance. yearn.finance’s official Twitter account is @yearnfi.

yearn.finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Yearn.finance (YFI) is a DeFi protocol created by Andre Cronje that automates yield farming by finding and investing in the highest-yielding opportunities in DeFi. It aims to maximize returns and reduce risks for users and allows YFI token holders to participate in governance decisions.”

