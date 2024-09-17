Yellow Pages (TSE:Y) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.04

Yellow Pages Limited (TSE:Y – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$9.70, with a volume of 1755 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$9.65.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$131.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$9.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$9.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.83.

Yellow Pages (TSE:Y – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.55 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$55.84 million for the quarter. Yellow Pages had a return on equity of 52.88% and a net margin of 17.04%. Equities research analysts expect that Yellow Pages Limited will post 1.6191275 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 26th. Yellow Pages’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.98%.

Yellow Pages Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides digital and print media, and marketing solutions to small and medium-sized enterprises in Canada. The company offers digital and traditional marketing solutions, including online and mobile priority placement on Yellow Pages digital media properties, content syndication, search engine, website fulfillment, social media campaign management, digital display advertising, video production, e-commerce, and print advertising.

