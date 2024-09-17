Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) Shares Acquired by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its position in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Free Report) by 159.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 169,786 shares of the local business review company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,330 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. owned 0.25% of Yelp worth $6,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Yelp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Yelp during the first quarter worth $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Yelp by 262.8% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 664 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Yelp in the second quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Yelp by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. 90.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Yelp news, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total transaction of $253,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 288,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,467,634.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CTO Sam Eaton sold 10,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $377,160.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 145,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,080,985. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total transaction of $253,680.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 288,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,467,634.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,776 shares of company stock valued at $863,590 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on YELP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Yelp from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. Bank of America began coverage on Yelp in a report on Monday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on Yelp in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Yelp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Yelp from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.20.

NYSE:YELP opened at $33.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.28 and a beta of 1.33. Yelp Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.56 and a 1 year high of $48.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.97 and a 200-day moving average of $37.04.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The local business review company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.27. Yelp had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 18.71%. The firm had revenue of $357.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. Yelp’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Yelp Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

