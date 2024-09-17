Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) Shares Acquired by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its position in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Free Report) by 159.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 169,786 shares of the local business review company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,330 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. owned 0.25% of Yelp worth $6,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Yelp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Yelp during the first quarter worth $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Yelp by 262.8% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 664 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Yelp in the second quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Yelp by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. 90.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Yelp news, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total transaction of $253,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 288,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,467,634.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CTO Sam Eaton sold 10,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $377,160.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 145,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,080,985. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total transaction of $253,680.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 288,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,467,634.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,776 shares of company stock valued at $863,590 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Yelp Stock Performance
NYSE:YELP opened at $33.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.28 and a beta of 1.33. Yelp Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.56 and a 1 year high of $48.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.97 and a 200-day moving average of $37.04.
Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The local business review company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.27. Yelp had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 18.71%. The firm had revenue of $357.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. Yelp’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Yelp Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.
Yelp Profile
Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Yelp
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- Palo Alto Analysts Drive it to New Highs: 50% Upside Is Possible
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- Roblox’s Growth Beyond Kids: Stock Set for Major Moves
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- 5 Oversold Stocks to Buy Right Now
Receive News & Ratings for Yelp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yelp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.