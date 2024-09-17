Yoshiharu Global Co. (NASDAQ:YOSH) Short Interest Down 22.1% in August

Yoshiharu Global Co. (NASDAQ:YOSH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,000 shares, a decline of 22.1% from the August 15th total of 15,400 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 20,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

NASDAQ YOSH opened at $5.87 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18. The company has a market cap of $7.22 million, a PE ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 2.94. Yoshiharu Global has a 1 year low of $3.00 and a 1 year high of $13.86.

Yoshiharu Global (NASDAQ:YOSH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.81 million for the quarter. Yoshiharu Global had a negative return on equity of 146.14% and a negative net margin of 26.79%.

Yoshiharu Global Co, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of Japanese restaurants in California. It offers bone broth, ramen, sushi rolls, bento boxes, and other Japanese cuisines. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Buena Park, California.

