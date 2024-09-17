Zebec Network Trading Up 21.7% Over Last 7 Days (ZBCN)

Zebec Network (ZBCN) traded 11.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. In the last seven days, Zebec Network has traded up 21.7% against the US dollar. One Zebec Network token can currently be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Zebec Network has a total market cap of $75.71 million and approximately $14.32 million worth of Zebec Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Zebec Network alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000082 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000183 BTC.

About Zebec Network

Zebec Network’s total supply is 99,999,416,207 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,743,381,097 tokens. Zebec Network’s official website is zebec.io. Zebec Network’s official Twitter account is @zebec_hq.

Buying and Selling Zebec Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Zebec Network (ZBCN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Solana platform. Zebec Network has a current supply of 99,999,416,207.29042 with 60,472,369,193.49041 in circulation. The last known price of Zebec Network is 0.00120834 USD and is down -9.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 41 active market(s) with $18,070,566.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://zebec.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zebec Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zebec Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zebec Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zebec Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zebec Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.