Zeon Co. (OTCMKTS:ZEOOF) Short Interest Update

Zeon Co. (OTCMKTS:ZEOOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,000 shares, a growth of 19.7% from the August 15th total of 25,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 310.0 days.

Zeon Stock Performance

Shares of ZEOOF opened at $9.10 on Tuesday. Zeon has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $9.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.23.

About Zeon

Zeon Corporation engages in the elastomers, specialty materials, and other businesses. The company offers synthetic rubbers, latices, aroma, and specialty chemicals. It offers electronic materials comprising of photoresists, electron beam resist, etching agent, and coating insulation materials, as well as lithium-ion rechargeable battery materials.

