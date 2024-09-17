Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 62.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 483,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 806,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.32% of Zscaler worth $92,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ZS. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $217,683,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $117,599,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,217,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Zscaler by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,843,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,959,426,000 after purchasing an additional 206,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,954,000. 46.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Zscaler news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 7,981 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.21, for a total value of $1,414,313.01. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 243,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,148,154.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zscaler Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ZS opened at $171.78 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -336.82 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $183.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.94. Zscaler, Inc. has a twelve month low of $146.59 and a twelve month high of $259.61.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $592.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $567.46 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 2.66% and a negative return on equity of 3.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ZS has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Zscaler from $260.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Zscaler from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on Zscaler from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Zscaler from $260.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.39.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ZS

Zscaler Profile

(Free Report)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.