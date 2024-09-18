10,000 Shares in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Purchased by Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd

Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 60,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after buying an additional 10,124 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,567,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,091,000 after acquiring an additional 228,428 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 24,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 7,574 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 284,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,893,000 after purchasing an additional 10,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 185.6% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 49,839 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLTR stock opened at $36.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 304.03, a PEG ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 2.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.66. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.68 and a 1 year high of $37.05.

Palantir Technologies ( NYSE:PLTR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The company had revenue of $678.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 4,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.07, for a total transaction of $162,315,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,432,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,011,546.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 50,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total transaction of $1,617,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 752,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,352,627.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 4,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.07, for a total transaction of $162,315,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,432,258 shares in the company, valued at $232,011,546.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,377,238 shares of company stock valued at $190,013,572. 12.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Raymond James increased their price target on Palantir Technologies from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Mizuho cut Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Argus initiated coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.79.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

