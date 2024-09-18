143,004 Shares in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) Purchased by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 143,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,796,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. owned 0.11% of Harley-Davidson at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Harley-Davidson by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,248,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,576,000 after purchasing an additional 708,260 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in Harley-Davidson by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 15,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 2,667 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Harley-Davidson by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 5,070 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Harley-Davidson by 191.3% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,626 shares during the period. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in Harley-Davidson in the 2nd quarter worth about $508,000. 85.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Harley-Davidson alerts:

Harley-Davidson Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HOG opened at $38.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.44. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.43 and a 52 week high of $44.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.19 and a 200 day moving average of $36.75.

Harley-Davidson ( NYSE:HOG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 20.33%. Harley-Davidson’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Harley-Davidson declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, July 25th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 19.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Harley-Davidson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.1725 dividend. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HOG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.29.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson Profile

(Free Report)

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, adventure, and dual sport, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Harley-Davidson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harley-Davidson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.