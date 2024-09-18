225,000 Shares in SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S) Acquired by Andar Capital Management HK Ltd

Andar Capital Management HK Ltd bought a new position in SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 225,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,736,000. SentinelOne comprises approximately 6.6% of Andar Capital Management HK Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Andar Capital Management HK Ltd owned 0.07% of SentinelOne as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of S. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in SentinelOne by 116.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 728,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,337,000 after purchasing an additional 392,000 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in SentinelOne by 14.0% in the second quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 59,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 7,250 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in SentinelOne by 19.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,672,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,299,000 after purchasing an additional 590,628 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in SentinelOne in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,237,000. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC lifted its position in SentinelOne by 0.4% in the second quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 288,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 11,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total transaction of $240,150.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 477,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,224,513.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Ric Smith sold 99,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total transaction of $1,999,990.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 639,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,860,663.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 11,222 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total value of $240,150.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 477,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,224,513.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 574,769 shares of company stock valued at $12,295,560. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SentinelOne stock opened at $24.94 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.81. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.33 and a 12 month high of $30.76. The company has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.34 and a beta of 0.67.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 15.42% and a negative net margin of 38.91%. The business had revenue of $198.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.26) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on S. Baird R W upgraded SentinelOne to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on SentinelOne from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on SentinelOne from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on SentinelOne from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of SentinelOne in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.83.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

