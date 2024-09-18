22,573 Shares in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Acquired by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 22,573 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $2,241,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at about $1,490,492,000. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 3,332.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,267,593 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $766,903,000 after acquiring an additional 6,084,993 shares during the last quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $459,245,000. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $493,715,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at approximately $425,567,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on DIS shares. Macquarie lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $107.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $123.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.95.

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

In other news, Director Calvin Mcdonald bought 11,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $85.06 per share, for a total transaction of $999,965.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,897,943.78. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $92.89 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.34 billion, a PE ratio of 100.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.40. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $78.73 and a fifty-two week high of $123.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.08 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Featured Articles

