3D Signatures (CVE:DXD) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.04

3D Signatures Inc (CVE:DXD – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.04 and traded as low as C$0.04. 3D Signatures shares last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 5,000 shares.

3D Signatures Stock Up ∞

The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.66 million and a PE ratio of -0.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.04.

3D Signatures Company Profile

3D Signatures Inc, a personalized medicine company, focuses on the development and commercialization of predictive technological products. Its proprietary software platform predicts the course of certain diseases and personalizes the treatment for individual patients. The company's TeloView software platform measures the stage of the disease, rate of progression of the disease, how different diseases will respond to various therapies, and drug efficacy and toxicity.

