51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $14.44

51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.44 and traded as high as $16.63. 51Talk Online Education Group shares last traded at $16.14, with a volume of 27,894 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of 51Talk Online Education Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th.

Get 51Talk Online Education Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on 51Talk Online Education Group

51Talk Online Education Group Trading Up 0.1 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.44 and a 200-day moving average of $10.03. The company has a market capitalization of $92.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.09 and a beta of -0.63.

51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.96 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in 51Talk Online Education Group stock. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of 51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Free Report) by 254.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,795 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in 51Talk Online Education Group were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About 51Talk Online Education Group

(Get Free Report)

51Talk Online Education Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online English language education services to students in the People's Republic of China, the Philippines, and internationally. The company operates online and mobile education platforms that enable students to take live interactive English and Chinese lessons.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 51Talk Online Education Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 51Talk Online Education Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.