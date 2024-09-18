A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) Short Interest Update

A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,450,000 shares, a decrease of 12.8% from the August 15th total of 2,810,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 886,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days. Approximately 3.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ATEN. BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of A10 Networks in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. StockNews.com cut A10 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st.

A10 Networks Stock Performance

Shares of ATEN stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 542,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 759,156. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.64 and a beta of 1.11. A10 Networks has a 52-week low of $10.03 and a 52-week high of $16.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.85.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. A10 Networks had a net margin of 17.51% and a return on equity of 21.29%. The firm had revenue of $60.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that A10 Networks will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A10 Networks Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. A10 Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.34%.

Institutional Trading of A10 Networks

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ATEN. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in A10 Networks during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of A10 Networks in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in A10 Networks in the 2nd quarter worth $105,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in A10 Networks during the second quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in A10 Networks during the second quarter valued at about $148,000. Institutional investors own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

About A10 Networks

A10 Networks, Inc provides networking solutions in the Americas, Japan, rest of Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Thunder Application Delivery Controller that provides advanced server load balancing; Thunder Carrier Grade Networking, which provides standards-compliant address and protocol translation services between varying types of internet protocol addresses; Thunder Secure Sockets Layer (SSL) Insight that decrypts SSL-encrypted traffic and forwards it to a third-party security device for deep packet inspection; and Thunder Convergent Firewall, which addresses multiple critical security capabilities in one package.

