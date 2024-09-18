AAC Technologies Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:AACAY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

AAC Technologies Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:AACAY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decrease of 15.6% from the August 15th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
AAC Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of AAC Technologies stock opened at $3.55 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.76 and a 200 day moving average of $3.44. AAC Technologies has a 52 week low of $1.58 and a 52 week high of $4.37.
AAC Technologies Company Profile
