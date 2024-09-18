AAC Technologies Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:AACAY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

AAC Technologies Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:AACAY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decrease of 15.6% from the August 15th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

AAC Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of AAC Technologies stock opened at $3.55 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.76 and a 200 day moving average of $3.44. AAC Technologies has a 52 week low of $1.58 and a 52 week high of $4.37.

AAC Technologies Company Profile

Featured Stories

AAC Technologies Holdings Inc, an investment holding company, provides solutions for smart devices in Mainland China, Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the People's Republic of China, Taiwan, other Asian countries, the United States, and Europe. The company operates through Acoustics Product, Electromagnetic Drives and Precision Mechanics, Optics Products, Sensor and Semiconductor Products, and other products segments.

