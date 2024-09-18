Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) Director David W. Ruttenberg Sells 25,000 Shares

Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL – Get Free Report) Director David W. Ruttenberg sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.68, for a total transaction of $292,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 398,135 shares in the company, valued at $4,650,216.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Accel Entertainment Trading Up 2.0 %

ACEL stock opened at $11.98 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The firm has a market cap of $990.03 million, a P/E ratio of 23.49 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.84. Accel Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.37 and a 52-week high of $12.61.

Get Accel Entertainment alerts:

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. Accel Entertainment had a return on equity of 36.19% and a net margin of 4.05%. The firm had revenue of $309.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.24 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Accel Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Accel Entertainment

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACEL. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Accel Entertainment by 31,840.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,184 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Accel Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Accel Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Quarry LP boosted its position in Accel Entertainment by 268.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 8,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 6,296 shares during the period. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Accel Entertainment during the first quarter worth $169,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.39% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Accel Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of gaming terminals; redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain automated teller machine (ATM) functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Accel Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accel Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.