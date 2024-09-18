Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) Insider Derek Harmer Sells 10,000 Shares

Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL – Get Free Report) insider Derek Harmer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.64, for a total value of $116,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 184,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,149,046.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Derek Harmer also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, July 12th, Derek Harmer sold 5,000 shares of Accel Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total value of $52,500.00.
- On Thursday, June 20th, Derek Harmer sold 5,000 shares of Accel Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $50,000.00.
Accel Entertainment Stock Up 2.0 %
Shares of Accel Entertainment stock opened at $11.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $990.03 million, a P/E ratio of 23.49 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.84. Accel Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.37 and a 12-month high of $12.61.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Accel Entertainment
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACEL. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Accel Entertainment by 31,840.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,184 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Accel Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accel Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Accel Entertainment by 268.4% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 8,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 6,296 shares during the period. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Accel Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $169,000. 55.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Accel Entertainment
Accel Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of gaming terminals; redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain automated teller machine (ATM) functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.
