Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) Insider Derek Harmer Sells 10,000 Shares

Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL – Get Free Report) insider Derek Harmer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.64, for a total value of $116,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 184,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,149,046.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Derek Harmer also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Accel Entertainment alerts:

On Friday, July 12th, Derek Harmer sold 5,000 shares of Accel Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total value of $52,500.00.

On Thursday, June 20th, Derek Harmer sold 5,000 shares of Accel Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $50,000.00.

Accel Entertainment Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of Accel Entertainment stock opened at $11.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $990.03 million, a P/E ratio of 23.49 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.84. Accel Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.37 and a 12-month high of $12.61.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Accel Entertainment

Accel Entertainment ( NYSE:ACEL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. Accel Entertainment had a return on equity of 36.19% and a net margin of 4.05%. The company had revenue of $309.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.24 million. Equities analysts expect that Accel Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACEL. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Accel Entertainment by 31,840.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,184 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Accel Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accel Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Accel Entertainment by 268.4% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 8,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 6,296 shares during the period. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Accel Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $169,000. 55.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Accel Entertainment

(Get Free Report)

Accel Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of gaming terminals; redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain automated teller machine (ATM) functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Accel Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accel Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.