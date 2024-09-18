Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 55,451 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the previous session’s volume of 258,262 shares.The stock last traded at $11.94 and had previously closed at $11.98.

Accel Entertainment Trading Down 1.2 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $978.46 million, a PE ratio of 23.49 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 3.05.

Get Accel Entertainment alerts:

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $309.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.24 million. Accel Entertainment had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 36.19%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Accel Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Accel Entertainment

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CEO Andrew H. Rubenstein sold 25,681 shares of Accel Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.22, for a total value of $313,821.82. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,226,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,647,939.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Accel Entertainment news, CEO Andrew H. Rubenstein sold 4,114 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $49,409.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,196,285 shares in the company, valued at $50,397,382.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Andrew H. Rubenstein sold 25,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.22, for a total transaction of $313,821.82. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,226,509 shares in the company, valued at $51,647,939.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 110,761 shares of company stock valued at $1,258,304. Corporate insiders own 19.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Greenvale Capital LLP increased its stake in Accel Entertainment by 7.3% in the second quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP now owns 5,848,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,004,000 after purchasing an additional 398,302 shares during the period. Mill Road Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Accel Entertainment by 282.9% in the 4th quarter. Mill Road Capital Management LLC now owns 300,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,086,000 after buying an additional 222,005 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Accel Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at about $514,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Accel Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $501,000. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new position in Accel Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth about $555,000. Institutional investors own 55.39% of the company’s stock.

Accel Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Accel Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of gaming terminals; redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain automated teller machine (ATM) functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Accel Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accel Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.