Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 55,451 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the previous session’s volume of 258,262 shares.The stock last traded at $11.94 and had previously closed at $11.98.
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $978.46 million, a PE ratio of 23.49 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 3.05.
Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $309.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.24 million. Accel Entertainment had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 36.19%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Accel Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Greenvale Capital LLP increased its stake in Accel Entertainment by 7.3% in the second quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP now owns 5,848,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,004,000 after purchasing an additional 398,302 shares during the period. Mill Road Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Accel Entertainment by 282.9% in the 4th quarter. Mill Road Capital Management LLC now owns 300,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,086,000 after buying an additional 222,005 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Accel Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at about $514,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Accel Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $501,000. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new position in Accel Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth about $555,000. Institutional investors own 55.39% of the company’s stock.
Accel Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of gaming terminals; redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain automated teller machine (ATM) functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.
