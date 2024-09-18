Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Purchased by Axxcess Wealth Management LLC

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,779 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,971 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $5,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMD. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 4,060 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Concentrum Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 38,157 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,625,000 after purchasing an additional 2,354 shares during the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 70.4% during the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,122 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 5,009 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 282,557 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $41,652,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Associated Banc Corp acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth $208,000. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total value of $3,091,482.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,546,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $285,278,881.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

AMD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. BNP Paribas raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Edward Jones began coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, TD Cowen raised Advanced Micro Devices to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.45.

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $150.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $243.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 221.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.69. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.11 and a 1-year high of $227.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 5.98%. The company had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

