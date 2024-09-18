Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Sold by Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co reduced its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 89,028 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 5,318 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $14,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Purus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,600 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,835 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.1% in the second quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 6,729 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Financial & Tax Architects LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the second quarter worth $1,138,000. L & S Advisors Inc raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 21.7% in the second quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 12,746 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273 shares during the period. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,779 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,155,000 after purchasing an additional 6,971 shares during the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,756 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total transaction of $3,091,482.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,546,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $285,278,881.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMD. Citigroup increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $176.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. BNP Paribas upgraded Advanced Micro Devices to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays lowered their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $235.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 29th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.45.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $150.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.82. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.11 and a fifty-two week high of $227.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $243.77 billion, a PE ratio of 221.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.13.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.72 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 5.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

