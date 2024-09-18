African Agriculture Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AAGR) Short Interest Update

African Agriculture Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AAGR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 131,700 shares, a decline of 8.7% from the August 15th total of 144,300 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,650,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

African Agriculture Stock Performance

Shares of AAGR stock opened at $0.13 on Wednesday. African Agriculture has a 1 year low of $0.11 and a 1 year high of $11.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.29.

Get African Agriculture alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On African Agriculture

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in African Agriculture stock. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new stake in African Agriculture Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AAGR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 558,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $698,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. owned about 5.91% of African Agriculture at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 20.52% of the company’s stock.

About African Agriculture

African Agriculture Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary Les Fermes de la Teranga SA, develops commercial farming business focusing on the production and sale of alfalfa for cattle feed and nutrition purposes in Africa. The company is based in New York, New York. African Agriculture Holdings Inc is a subsidiary of Global Commodities & Investments Ltd.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for African Agriculture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for African Agriculture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.