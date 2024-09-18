AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCL) Short Interest Update

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a decrease of 15.9% from the August 15th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

AGNC Investment Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of AGNCL opened at $24.21 on Wednesday. AGNC Investment has a 52 week low of $19.78 and a 52 week high of $24.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.79.

AGNC Investment Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.4844 per share. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp. provides private capital to housing market in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the United States government-sponsored enterprise or by the United States government agency.

