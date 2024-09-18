Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) Short Interest Down 11.4% in August

Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,120,000 shares, a decline of 11.4% from the August 15th total of 3,520,000 shares. Currently, 3.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 754,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
AL has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Air Lease from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Air Lease in a research note on Monday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Air Lease from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.75.
Institutional Trading of Air Lease
Air Lease Stock Up 0.7 %
AL stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.47. The company had a trading volume of 1,252,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,022,713. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.59. Air Lease has a fifty-two week low of $33.33 and a fifty-two week high of $52.31.
Air Lease (NYSE:AL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.41). Air Lease had a net margin of 20.85% and a return on equity of 8.97%. The firm had revenue of $667.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.93 million. Analysts forecast that Air Lease will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Air Lease Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.94%.
Air Lease Company Profile
Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It sells aircraft from its fleet to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors. The company provides fleet management services to investors and owners of aircraft portfolios.
