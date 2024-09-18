Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (ALEX) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 20th

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.2225 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, October 7th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. This is a boost from Alexander & Baldwin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.
Alexander & Baldwin has increased its dividend payment by an average of 37.4% annually over the last three years. Alexander & Baldwin has a dividend payout ratio of 148.3% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Alexander & Baldwin to earn $1.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.89 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 81.7%.
Alexander & Baldwin Stock Down 0.3 %
ALEX stock opened at $19.73 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.34 and a beta of 1.26. Alexander & Baldwin has a 52 week low of $15.53 and a 52 week high of $20.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.
About Alexander & Baldwin
Alexander & Baldwin, Inc (NYSE: ALEX) (A&B) is the only publicly-traded real estate investment trust to focus exclusively on Hawai’i commercial real estate and is the state’s largest owner of grocery-anchored, neighborhood shopping centers. A&B owns, operates and manages approximately 3.9 million square feet of commercial space in Hawai’i, including 22 retail centers, 13 industrial assets and four office properties, as well as 142.0 acres of ground lease assets.
