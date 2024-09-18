Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (ALEX) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 20th

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.2225 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, October 7th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. This is a boost from Alexander & Baldwin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

Alexander & Baldwin has increased its dividend payment by an average of 37.4% annually over the last three years. Alexander & Baldwin has a dividend payout ratio of 148.3% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Alexander & Baldwin to earn $1.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.89 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 81.7%.

ALEX stock opened at $19.73 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.34 and a beta of 1.26. Alexander & Baldwin has a 52 week low of $15.53 and a 52 week high of $20.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Several brokerages recently commented on ALEX. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on Alexander & Baldwin in a report on Thursday, August 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Alexander & Baldwin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.33.

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc (NYSE: ALEX) (A&B) is the only publicly-traded real estate investment trust to focus exclusively on Hawai’i commercial real estate and is the state’s largest owner of grocery-anchored, neighborhood shopping centers. A&B owns, operates and manages approximately 3.9 million square feet of commercial space in Hawai’i, including 22 retail centers, 13 industrial assets and four office properties, as well as 142.0 acres of ground lease assets.

