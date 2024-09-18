Alliance Entertainment (AENT) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Alliance Entertainment (NASDAQ:AENT – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, September 19th. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Alliance Entertainment Price Performance
Alliance Entertainment stock opened at $2.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $109.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.00 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Alliance Entertainment has a 12 month low of $0.65 and a 12 month high of $3.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.90 and its 200-day moving average is $2.22.
Alliance Entertainment Company Profile
