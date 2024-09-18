Amalgamated Bank Decreases Stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,807 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,801 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $25,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 119.6% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 12,910 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,051,000 after purchasing an additional 7,032 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,503 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,697,000 after purchasing an additional 3,106 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 172.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 28,833 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,515,000 after purchasing an additional 18,251 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,290 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 1,896 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 90.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VRTX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Argus raised their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $465.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $505.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $371.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $402.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $450.00 to $558.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $485.91.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $481.26 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $483.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $451.24. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52 week low of $341.85 and a 52 week high of $510.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.23 and a beta of 0.40.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported ($12.83) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($12.54) by ($0.29). Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 2.45% and a negative net margin of 4.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post -2.14 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 15,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.00, for a total transaction of $7,555,394.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 106,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,767,484. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 15,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.00, for a total transaction of $7,555,394.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 106,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,767,484. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 5,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.00, for a total value of $2,689,860.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,320,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,047 shares of company stock valued at $16,843,806. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

