Amalgamated Bank Has $16.87 Million Stock Holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 99.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 250,350 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 124,861 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $16,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Amphenol by 121.2% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 376 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Amphenol by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 376 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Sachetta LLC grew its stake in Amphenol by 131.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 439 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amphenol in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amphenol in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amphenol

In other Amphenol news, insider Luc Walter sold 106,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.19, for a total value of $6,804,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 447,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,743,640.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Amphenol news, insider Luc Walter sold 106,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.19, for a total value of $6,804,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 447,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,743,640.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.65, for a total transaction of $5,818,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 51,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,323,010. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,516,000 shares of company stock worth $98,236,640. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amphenol Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:APH opened at $63.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $76.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.26, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.88. Amphenol Co. has a one year low of $39.34 and a one year high of $70.84.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 24.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. Research analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be given a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 17th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Amphenol from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $74.50 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Amphenol in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $67.50 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.04.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

