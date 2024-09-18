Amalgamated Bank Sells 306 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Amalgamated Bank lessened its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 306 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Booking were worth $28,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BKNG. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in Booking by 3.0% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 3,562 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,111,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Argent Trust Co lifted its position in Booking by 11.6% during the second quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 1,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,267,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Booking by 195.3% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,119 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,481,000 after purchasing an additional 4,047 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 46.9% in the second quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 310 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC increased its stake in shares of Booking by 41.2% in the second quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 120 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,067.65, for a total value of $3,050,737.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,556,375.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,887.61, for a total transaction of $388,761.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,722,379.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,067.65, for a total value of $3,050,737.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,556,375.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

BKNG stock opened at $4,042.43 on Wednesday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,733.04 and a fifty-two week high of $4,144.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3,768.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3,716.69. The company has a market cap of $135.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.40.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $41.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $39.22 by $2.68. Booking had a negative return on equity of 200.87% and a net margin of 22.46%. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $37.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 176.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $8.75 per share. This represents a $35.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. Booking’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.25%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Booking from $3,497.00 to $3,976.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Benchmark cut their target price on Booking from $4,700.00 to $4,600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Booking in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $3,590.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Booking from $4,025.00 to $3,860.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4,064.21.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

