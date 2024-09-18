Amalgamated Bank Sells 6,430 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Amalgamated Bank cut its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 296,750 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,430 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $22,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BSX. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Foundation Advisors bought a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Boston Scientific by 542.1% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 366 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden bought a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BSX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.38.

Insider Activity at Boston Scientific

In related news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.70, for a total transaction of $570,511.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,468 shares in the company, valued at $3,061,135.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,949 shares of company stock worth $1,627,877. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Boston Scientific Price Performance

BSX opened at $82.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $121.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.34, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $78.35 and a 200 day moving average of $74.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.61. Boston Scientific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.35 and a fifty-two week high of $84.11.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

