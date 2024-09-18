Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC) Upgraded at Roth Mkm

Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Roth Mkm from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, FinViz reports. The brokerage presently has a $15.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $13.00. Roth Mkm’s price target indicates a potential upside of 34.29% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Ambac Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th.

Shares of NYSE AMBC opened at $11.17 on Wednesday. Ambac Financial Group has a 1-year low of $10.12 and a 1-year high of $18.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $505.16 million, a P/E ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). Ambac Financial Group had a net margin of 19.27% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The firm had revenue of $105.00 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Ambac Financial Group will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO David Trick acquired 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.76 per share, for a total transaction of $39,812.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 156,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,679,442.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Jeffrey Scott Stein bought 25,000 shares of Ambac Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.82 per share, for a total transaction of $270,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Trick purchased 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.76 per share, for a total transaction of $39,812.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 156,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,679,442.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 34,800 shares of company stock valued at $377,016. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMBC. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its position in Ambac Financial Group by 2.0% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 39,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Ambac Financial Group by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 27,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 5.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,861 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 830.7% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares during the last quarter. 84.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ambac Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial services holding company. It operates three businesses: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Insurance Distribution, and Legacy Financial Guarantee (LFG) Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance business provides specialty property and casualty program insurance with a focus commercial and personal liability risks.

