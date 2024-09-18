American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Shares Purchased by Seven Eight Capital LP

Seven Eight Capital LP increased its position in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) by 231.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 540,397 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 377,267 shares during the period. American Airlines Group comprises about 0.6% of Seven Eight Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Seven Eight Capital LP owned about 0.08% of American Airlines Group worth $6,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AAL. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Airlines Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in American Airlines Group by 51.3% during the first quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,345 shares of the airline’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of American Airlines Group during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of American Airlines Group during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 404.3% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,824 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264 shares in the last quarter. 52.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of American Airlines Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, July 26th. Seaport Res Ptn cut American Airlines Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on American Airlines Group to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.73.

American Airlines Group Stock Performance

Shares of AAL stock opened at $11.17 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.28. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.07 and a 52-week high of $16.15. The stock has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of 18.62, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.43.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The airline reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $14.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.38 billion. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 19.49% and a negative net margin of 0.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

