American Healthcare REIT, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NYSE:AHR)

American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Friday, October 18th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th.
American Healthcare REIT Price Performance
Shares of AHR opened at $24.29 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.84. American Healthcare REIT has a fifty-two week low of $12.63 and a fifty-two week high of $25.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.
American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.28). American Healthcare REIT had a negative return on equity of 2.20% and a negative net margin of 1.99%. The firm had revenue of $504.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.55 million. American Healthcare REIT’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Healthcare REIT will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Check Out Our Latest Report on American Healthcare REIT
American Healthcare REIT Company Profile
Formed by the successful merger of Griffin-American Healthcare REIT III and Griffin-American Healthcare REIT IV, as well as the acquisition of the business and operations of American Healthcare Investors, American Healthcare REIT is one of the larger healthcare-focused real estate investment trusts globally with assets totaling approximately $4.2 billion in gross investment value.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than American Healthcare REIT
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- Boeing’s Setback Could Be Investors’ Big Opportunity: Here’s Why
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- What the Bulls and Bears Are Saying About NVIDIA Stock
- Using the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- Box Office Revival: 3 Movie Theater Stocks Making a Comeback
Receive News & Ratings for American Healthcare REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Healthcare REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.