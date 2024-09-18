American Healthcare REIT, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NYSE:AHR)

American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Friday, October 18th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th.

Shares of AHR opened at $24.29 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.84. American Healthcare REIT has a fifty-two week low of $12.63 and a fifty-two week high of $25.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.28). American Healthcare REIT had a negative return on equity of 2.20% and a negative net margin of 1.99%. The firm had revenue of $504.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.55 million. American Healthcare REIT’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Healthcare REIT will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AHR. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on American Healthcare REIT from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $16.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Healthcare REIT has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.38.

Formed by the successful merger of Griffin-American Healthcare REIT III and Griffin-American Healthcare REIT IV, as well as the acquisition of the business and operations of American Healthcare Investors, American Healthcare REIT is one of the larger healthcare-focused real estate investment trusts globally with assets totaling approximately $4.2 billion in gross investment value.

