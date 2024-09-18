American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT) Short Interest Update

American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 54,500 shares, a decline of 8.4% from the August 15th total of 59,500 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 26,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Separately, Roth Mkm increased their price objective on shares of American Outdoor Brands from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AOUT. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Outdoor Brands during the second quarter valued at about $259,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its position in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 70.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 697,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,178,000 after purchasing an additional 289,229 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 271,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 290,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 24,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in American Outdoor Brands by 7.6% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 19,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. 49.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:AOUT opened at $8.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $109.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.94 and a beta of 0.37. American Outdoor Brands has a 1 year low of $7.19 and a 1 year high of $10.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.95 and a 200-day moving average of $8.57.

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 27th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $46.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.20 million. American Outdoor Brands had a negative net margin of 5.27% and a positive return on equity of 0.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Outdoor Brands will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

American Outdoor Brands, Inc provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. It offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. The company also provides shooting sports accessories products include rests, vaults, and other related accessories; outdoor lifestyle products, such as premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; outdoor cooking products; and camping, survival, and emergency preparedness products.

