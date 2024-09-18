American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT) Short Interest Update

American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 54,500 shares, a decline of 8.4% from the August 15th total of 59,500 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 26,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Roth Mkm increased their price objective on shares of American Outdoor Brands from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Outdoor Brands
American Outdoor Brands Stock Performance
NASDAQ:AOUT opened at $8.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $109.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.94 and a beta of 0.37. American Outdoor Brands has a 1 year low of $7.19 and a 1 year high of $10.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.95 and a 200-day moving average of $8.57.
American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 27th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $46.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.20 million. American Outdoor Brands had a negative net margin of 5.27% and a positive return on equity of 0.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Outdoor Brands will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.
About American Outdoor Brands
American Outdoor Brands, Inc provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. It offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. The company also provides shooting sports accessories products include rests, vaults, and other related accessories; outdoor lifestyle products, such as premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; outdoor cooking products; and camping, survival, and emergency preparedness products.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than American Outdoor Brands
- Trading Halts Explained
- Box Office Revival: 3 Movie Theater Stocks Making a Comeback
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- Brace for the Perfect Storm: Rate Cuts and a Slow September
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- 3 Small-to-Mid-cap Stocks to Buy and Hold for 2025
Receive News & Ratings for American Outdoor Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Outdoor Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.