Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Stock Position Raised by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 90.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,694,027 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,283,019 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.22% of Amphenol worth $181,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Amphenol by 121.2% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 376 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 376 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Sachetta LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 131.1% in the second quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 439 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Amphenol

In other news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total transaction of $48,405,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,934,848 shares in the company, valued at $124,875,089.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Luc Walter sold 170,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.10, for a total transaction of $10,897,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 447,790 shares in the company, valued at $28,703,339. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total value of $48,405,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,934,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,875,089.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,516,000 shares of company stock worth $98,236,640 in the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amphenol Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:APH opened at $63.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.88. Amphenol Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.34 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 15.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 40.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Amphenol in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Amphenol from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Amphenol from $45.00 to $57.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Amphenol in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.04.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

