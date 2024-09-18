Analysts Set Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC) Price Target at $28.67

Shares of Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.67.

CELC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Celcuity to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Celcuity in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Celcuity from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Celcuity in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Lifesci Capital began coverage on shares of Celcuity in a report on Monday, August 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of Celcuity stock opened at $14.98 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 14.95, a quick ratio of 14.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.95. The company has a market cap of $525.81 million, a P/E ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 0.76. Celcuity has a 12-month low of $8.39 and a 12-month high of $22.19.

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.09. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.66) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Celcuity will post -2.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CELC. Pale Fire Capital SE boosted its stake in Celcuity by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE now owns 14,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Commodore Capital LP boosted its stake in Celcuity by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 1,754,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,566,000 after purchasing an additional 60,563 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in Celcuity in the 4th quarter worth about $21,583,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Celcuity by 78.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 8,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 3,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Celcuity by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 828,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,898,000 after purchasing an additional 7,821 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.33% of the company’s stock.

Celcuity Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of targeted therapies for the treatment of various solid tumors in the United States. The company's CELsignia diagnostic platform uses a patient's living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient's cancer and the related targeted therapy for the treatment.

