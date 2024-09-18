Analysts Set Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) Price Target at $22.63

Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.63.

MAT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Mattel in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st.

Mattel Stock Performance

Shares of Mattel stock opened at $19.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.80. Mattel has a twelve month low of $15.87 and a twelve month high of $22.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.51 and its 200 day moving average is $18.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. Mattel had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 5.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mattel will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Mattel

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MAT. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of Mattel by 70.0% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 328,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,197,000 after buying an additional 135,209 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Mattel by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,685,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,487,000 after acquiring an additional 180,855 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Mattel in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,169,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Mattel by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,927,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,152,000 after purchasing an additional 48,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Mattel by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 606,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,444,000 after purchasing an additional 50,419 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Mattel Company Profile

Mattel, Inc, a toy and family entertainment company, designs, manufactures, and markets toys and consumer products in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as books, content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Disney Princess and Disney Frozen, Monster High, and Polly Pocket brands; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Hot Wheels Monster Trucks, Hot Wheels Mario Kart, Matchbox, and Cars brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other consumer products under the Fisher-Price, Little People and Imaginext, and Thomas & Friends, and Power wheels brands.

Featured Articles

