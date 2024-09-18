Analysts Set Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM) PT at $50.50

Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $55.88.
A number of research firms have issued reports on PAM. HSBC raised shares of Pampa Energía from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Pampa Energía from $46.50 to $47.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Pampa Energía from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Bank of America upped their target price on Pampa Energía from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Pampa Energía from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd.
Shares of NYSE PAM opened at $58.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.33. Pampa Energía has a fifty-two week low of $32.91 and a fifty-two week high of $60.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.60.
Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.44. Pampa Energía had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 20.96%. The company had revenue of $500.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.17 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pampa Energía will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Pampa Energía SA operates as an integrated power company in Argentina. The company operates through Electricity Generation, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Other Business segments. It generates electricity through thermal plants, hydroelectric plants, and wind farms with a 5,332 megawatt (MW) installed capacity.
