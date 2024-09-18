Analysts Set Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM) PT at $50.50

Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $55.88.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PAM. HSBC raised shares of Pampa Energía from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Pampa Energía from $46.50 to $47.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Pampa Energía from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Bank of America upped their target price on Pampa Energía from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Pampa Energía from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PAM. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Pampa Energía by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 268,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,287,000 after purchasing an additional 5,273 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Pampa Energía during the 4th quarter valued at $289,000. Helikon Investments Ltd lifted its position in shares of Pampa Energía by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 622,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,829,000 after buying an additional 151,000 shares during the last quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. increased its holdings in Pampa Energía by 472.8% in the 4th quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. now owns 41,410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,015,000 after acquiring an additional 34,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new stake in Pampa Energía in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. 12.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PAM opened at $58.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.33. Pampa Energía has a fifty-two week low of $32.91 and a fifty-two week high of $60.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.60.

Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.44. Pampa Energía had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 20.96%. The company had revenue of $500.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.17 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pampa Energía will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pampa Energía SA operates as an integrated power company in Argentina. The company operates through Electricity Generation, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Other Business segments. It generates electricity through thermal plants, hydroelectric plants, and wind farms with a 5,332 megawatt (MW) installed capacity.

