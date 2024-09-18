Andar Capital Management HK Ltd Sells 110,000 Shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Andar Capital Management HK Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) by 78.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 30,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110,000 shares during the quarter. Dynatrace comprises about 1.9% of Andar Capital Management HK Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Andar Capital Management HK Ltd’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $1,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DT. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Dynatrace by 6.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,945,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,297,777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680,971 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Dynatrace by 8.7% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,279,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,053,000 after acquiring an additional 583,220 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Dynatrace by 13.2% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,701,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,827,000 after acquiring an additional 782,588 shares during the last quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Dynatrace in the first quarter valued at approximately $133,701,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Dynatrace in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $148,515,000. 94.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dynatrace

In other Dynatrace news, EVP Dan Zugelder sold 11,022 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.71, for a total value of $547,903.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 217,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,810,185.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 50,000 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total value of $2,575,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 650,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,505,230.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dan Zugelder sold 11,022 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.71, for a total transaction of $547,903.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 217,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,810,185.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 76,426 shares of company stock worth $3,804,069. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dynatrace has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.70.

Dynatrace Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:DT opened at $52.09 on Wednesday. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.42 and a 12 month high of $61.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.44. The firm has a market cap of $15.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.17, a PEG ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 1.05.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04. Dynatrace had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 9.77%. The firm had revenue of $399.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

