Andean Precious Metals Corp. (CVE:APM) Insider 2176423 Ontario Ltd. Acquires 204,600 Shares

Andean Precious Metals Corp. (CVE:APM – Get Free Report) insider 2176423 Ontario Ltd. bought 204,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$1.14 per share, for a total transaction of C$233,141.70.

Andean Precious Metals Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of CVE APM opened at C$1.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of C$177.74 million, a P/E ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.13. Andean Precious Metals Corp. has a 12-month low of C$0.53 and a 12-month high of C$1.22.

Get Andean Precious Metals alerts:

Andean Precious Metals (CVE:APM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$95.47 million during the quarter. Andean Precious Metals had a return on equity of 41.08% and a net margin of 23.75%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Andean Precious Metals Corp. will post 0.3801917 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Desjardins lifted their price target on Andean Precious Metals from C$1.60 to C$1.70 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd.

Read Our Latest Report on APM

About Andean Precious Metals

(Get Free Report)

Aptorum Group Limited, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic products for the treatment of diseases with a focus on infectious diseases and cancers. Its pipeline enables the discovery of new therapeutics assets, such as systematic screening of existing approved drug molecules, and microbiome-based research platform for treatments of metabolic diseases.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Andean Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andean Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.