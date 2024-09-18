ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Shares Purchased by Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 20.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,791 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,082 shares during the quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $9,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ANSS. Wedmont Private Capital increased its stake in ANSYS by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,260 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of ANSYS by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 897 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of ANSYS by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of ANSYS by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 769 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP increased its position in shares of ANSYS by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,082 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANSS opened at $317.25 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $316.36 and a 200-day moving average of $325.36. The firm has a market cap of $27.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.70, a P/E/G ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 1.12. ANSYS, Inc. has a twelve month low of $258.01 and a twelve month high of $364.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The software maker reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $594.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $550.30 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 21.30% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.81, for a total value of $52,598.79. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,251,123.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

ANSS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $345.00 to $335.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $318.33.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

