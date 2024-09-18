APA Co. (APA) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 22nd

APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 22nd.

APA has raised its dividend payment by an average of 45.5% annually over the last three years. APA has a payout ratio of 23.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect APA to earn $4.93 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.3%.

Get APA alerts:

APA Price Performance

APA stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.92. 987,685 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,228,899. The firm has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a PE ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 3.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.23. APA has a 12 month low of $22.72 and a 12 month high of $43.58.

Analyst Ratings Changes

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. APA had a return on equity of 35.95% and a net margin of 32.66%. APA’s revenue was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that APA will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on APA. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of APA in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial raised their price objective on APA from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on APA in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of APA from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of APA in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, APA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.38.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on APA

About APA

(Get Free Report)

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.