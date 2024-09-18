Apu Apustaja Price Reaches $0.0002 on Exchanges (APU)

Apu Apustaja (APU) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 18th. Apu Apustaja has a total market cap of $80.76 million and $8.24 million worth of Apu Apustaja was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Apu Apustaja has traded up 28.9% against the dollar. One Apu Apustaja token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Apu Apustaja

Apu Apustaja launched on March 10th, 2024. Apu Apustaja’s total supply is 337,892,257,217 tokens and its circulating supply is 337,890,000,000 tokens. The official website for Apu Apustaja is apu.com. Apu Apustaja’s official Twitter account is @apuscoin.

Buying and Selling Apu Apustaja

According to CryptoCompare, “Apu Apustaja (APU) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Apu Apustaja has a current supply of 337,892,257,217.1226 with 319,346,511,348.8945 in circulation. The last known price of Apu Apustaja is 0.00025117 USD and is up 10.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 49 active market(s) with $8,804,494.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://apu.com/.”

